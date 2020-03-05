But facial recognition is already a reality in Philadelphia, where police have access to a database called the Pennsylvania Justice Network, or JNET — and it could be an even bigger part of our future. The city Streets Department currently has a request for proposals to upgrade the city’s 100,000 street lights to smart LED lights. In addition to numerous benign features — light sensors, temperature gauges and humidity readings — smart capabilities include license plate readers, microphones and cameras with facial recognition.