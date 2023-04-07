Two men wanted for a murder along the Schuylkill River Trail in Montco have been arrested

Two men who police say lured an acquaintance to a secluded section of the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton and killed him have been arrested after a month on the run, prosecutors in Montgomery County said Friday.

Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 23, of East Mount Airy, were taken into custody late Thursday by U.S. Marshals at an Airbnb they had been renting in Atlantic City. The two men have been charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery and related offenses in the March 3 killing of Daquan Tucker, 25.

Tucker’s body was found at the bottom of an embankment near the trail by a bicyclist passing by, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Reed and Johnson’s arrests. He had been shot multiple times, including twice in his neck, with a .40 caliber handgun.

Detectives later interviewed Tucker’s girlfriend, who told them that Reed had sent an Uber for Tucker to come meet him late the night before, and that he hadn’t come home when she expected him. Using a “Find my iPhone” app, she noticed that Tucker was in the middle of a secluded, wooded area near the trail, and called him to ask why he was there. He told her he was hanging out with Reed, and assured her everything was fine, the affidavit said.

After speaking with other sources, detectives learned that Tucker’s girlfriend had not been entirely truthful with them. Those unnamed sources revealed that Tucker, Reed and Johnson were members of a group that had unsuccessfully attempted to find and kill someone in Philadelphia weeks earlier.

The detectives also learned that a mutual acquaintance of Reed and Tucker, identified in court records only as “JD,” had recently robbed Reed in the city under the pretense of selling him an illegal gun.

JD told detectives he believed Reed killed Tucker in retaliation for that robbery, as JD and Tucker “were like brothers,” the affidavit said.

Reed and Johnson eluded detectives for more than a month before a tip led U.S. Marshals to track the men to the Atlantic City apartment where they were staying. They took Reed into custody immediately, without incident.

Johnson, who wasn’t at the Airbnb when the marshals arrived, barricaded himself inside the apartment for a few hours after he returned and found his accomplice gone, investigators said. The officers later found him hiding inside a washing machine and took him into custody.