Yet, despite the warning signs, Everyday Life is not ponderous, rarely gets tripped up on its own pretensions, and in fact is the most enjoyable, relaxed, and understated Coldplay album in years. Take note, U2: It aims to speak to global issues from a liberal universalist point of view, but avoids most pitfalls of the white-guy rock band casting themselves as saviors. (The band has said that it won’t tour until it can be carbon-neutral, so expect it to cross the Atlantic soon on climate activist Greta Thunberg’s catamaran.)