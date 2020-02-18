A man who was shot dead when he reportedly broke into a Collegeville home was identified Tuesday as 55-year-old Robert F. Pollock of Schwenksville.
Officials in the meantime say the investigation is continuing and have not provided any information about why Pollock forced his way into the house about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A resident of the house shot Pollock multiple times, officials said.
In identifying Pollock, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office once again cited “initial reports” as indicating the man was shot after he “forced his way into the home.”
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Collegeville police at 610-489-0192 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.