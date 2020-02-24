A man broke into a Collingswood home Sunday afternoon, attacked one occupant, and tied up another, then set the house on fire, Camden County authorities said.
Firefighters went to the home in the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace about 2:30 p.m. After putting out the fire, they found one victim with injuries not caused by the fire, according to acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.
Detectives were told that a man broke in and demanded money. One of the victims described him as thin and darker-skinned with a short beard and dark hair, wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow-and-black zip-up sweatshirt.
No additional information was available Sunday night.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact Detective Mike Batista at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, at 856-676-8175, or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.