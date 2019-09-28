A 15-year-old student at Collingswood High School was charged by police after allegedly bringing a handgun to school on Friday, police said.
The gun was found after other students told a school staff member that they thought the boy had a gun and the school called Collingswood Police, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday night.
No threats against the school or other students were reported, authorities said.
The student, of Woodlynne, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other offenses related to having a weapon at school and as a minor, said Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.
Police said an investigation is ongoing. They did not say how the student had procured the handgun or what type of weapon it was.
Students with guns or toy guns have caused lockdowns that have resulted in criminal charges in several area schools in recent months. In April, three different elementary schools were locked down on the same day because of students with potential weapons. In February 2018, a 15-year-old Philadelphia student faced felony charges after bringing a stolen, loaded pistol to school.