The North Carolina native was in his mid-20s when he bought the three-story rowhouse at 1511 N. 33rd in 1952. That was before he produced two of his most famous albums, Round Midnight in 1957 and Blue Train the following year. Nevertheless, it was at “Trane’s House” that he signed his first record contract, kicked heroin addiction, and composed tracks for the groundbreaking album Giant Steps. He’d go on to play with the greats of the day — Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Dizzy Gillespie — before starting his own quartet.