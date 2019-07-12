The network provides mentors, job coaches, and other services to disabled young adults, many of whom have been diagnosed as on the autism spectrum. The program was founded eight years ago in Narberth, Pa. after many parents inquired about such services, and was expanded to South Jersey in 2018. Franolich and Pastore are among 10 members in Collingswood and Westmont; another 13 people are on the South Jersey waiting list, and there are 29 members in Narberth.