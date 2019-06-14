No good can come from growing up in a deli. You snack on salami and cheese puffs and Pepsi. You are assaulted by Air Supply songs while working the Daily News cryptogram on a back-counter butcher block on Ludlow Street in Upper Darby. Instead of learning to trade stocks like your dad you win a fifth-grade writing contest for “Days At My Dad’s Store,” only to end up a journalist who, by May 2019, gets the bright idea to hop onto a Dietz and Watson cold-cut delivery truck in search of a story.