Other afternoons, the dealers, who called themselves the Griscom Street Mafia, would sell crack and marijuana under the block’s towering, century-old ginkgo tree. Nights they spent in the abandoned house next to where Gina, who is 50 and disabled, lives alone. For four years, Gina spent her own money to board up the back of the neighboring house. But the dealers and their clients would tear down the boards every time, and soon she had spent so much she couldn’t afford to do it again.