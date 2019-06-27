This is a state of emergency, and yet top law enforcement leaders were gathered for an “emergency” public meeting on gun violence that clocked in at over three hours. Some observations of the mind-numbing minutes: Our law enforcement bosses have bigger posses than rappers. I’m just going to go ahead and believe that public officials get bonuses for simultaneously being able to point fingers and pat themselves on the back — you know, considering how they never have enough money or resources … and often from where I sit, transparent accounting of how their money is spent.