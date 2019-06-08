Determining how many people there are in his situation has proven to be difficult, as my colleague David Gambacorta and I have found. But here are a few things that tell us there are a lot more people in Frazier’s position than we know: Since 2015, over 4,000 people have survived shootings in Philadelphia. The victims were disproportionately black, male, and young. One surgeon alone at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania has handled at least 85 gunshot paralysis cases since 2012. I’ve met about two dozen in my own reporting who echoed Frazier’s frustrations and needs.