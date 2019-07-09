“It’s hard. I have to admit that I couldn’t do it,” said Terrez McCleary, who co-founded the support group after her daughter, Tamara Johnson, was shot and killed in 2009. Tamara was 21. Her daughter Ghazalah was just 2. After Johnson was killed, McCleary was lost to her own grief. By the time she emerged, her husband had talked a little to the granddaughter they are now raising, sparing most details. So had a therapist, who meant well when she told her that mommy had been in an accident and her body stopped working, but who only ended up leaving the little girl with false hope: Couldn’t a doctor fix her mother’s body, so she could come back home?