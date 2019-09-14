There were nightmares, flashbacks. Julius, whose leg suffered severe nerve damage, sank deep into anxiety, depression, and paranoia. He had prided himself on his job, his car, and his credit score. All were gone. Gone, too, were the days when he’d wake up early and work on his comic book before heading to work. He holed up in his room, playing video games, and then slept the day away. Julian tried to talk him back, but he, too, was struggling.