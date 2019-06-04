The fear, Lessem said, of losing our basic rights, of watching history repeat itself, drove him to first write a book called, “Who said it? Trump or This Other Schmuck,” chronicling how so much of what escapes the president’s pouted lips is indistinguishable from that said by other historically horrible leaders. To sell the books, Lessem created a website, DumpTrumpDump.com, where 10 percent of proceeds go to pro-democracy nonprofits.