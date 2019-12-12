We’re in a Langhorne retirement community and the boys from Men of Harmony are in a side room. They’re in Mad Hatter top hats, vests, and candy-cane scarves — a few of them former laborers at the old Bucks County U.S. Steel plant that employed more than 8,000 before imports decimated the place. I turn to the one man in a rust-red hat, Keith Summerville, and ask: “When did you retire from the plant in Fairless Hills?”