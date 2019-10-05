Unlike similar suburbs that arose from hamlets along the waterways, railroads, and highways of South Jersey, Runnemede — likely named for Runnymede, a famous meadow near London, England — never had a genuine downtown. “We’ve always been a bedroom community for people who work in Camden or Philadelphia,” said Mayor Nick Kappatos. “The pike is an asset, and we have to do a better job of improving it. The arts can be a great resource."