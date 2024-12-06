Pa.’s political elite are heading to New York City this weekend. Here’s what we’re watching for.

Pennsylvania’s political elite are descending on New York City for their annual weekend getaway full of exclusive parties.

Both Republicans and Democrats from the state’s political class will schmooze their way around Midtown Manhattan for the annual Pennsylvania Society weekend, where they will enjoy elaborate dinners and fancy parties — and maybe at least even a little political business, too.

And after the 2024 red wave election, Republicans have a lot to celebrate, while Democrats need to regroup.

This year’s weekend of swanky parties will be minimally impacted by the recent shooting of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown — the same place legislators, policymakers and will close out the weekend for a charity dinner Saturday night.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat in his first term boasting an unusually high popularity rating, is scheduled to attend the 126th Pennsylvania Society dinner — an event his predecessor, Gov. Tom Wolf, often avoided.

Here are three things to watch for this weekend.

Who will challenge Shapiro in 2026?

Now that Pennsylvania Republicans have unseated longtime U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, won control of all three statewide row offices, picked up two U.S. House seats, and maintain a strong majority in the state Senate, they’re first going to celebrate their successes. Then likely in the same breath, they’re going to be strategizing potential candidates for the next big election: the 2026 midterm, where Shapiro will be up for reelection.

Shapiro’s popularity was relatively unshaken by his first few scandals in his office, as well as his month in the national spotlight when he was under consideration to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and he remains the most popular politician in the state. His success in 2026 will likely determine whether he pursues his long-rumored presidential ambitions.

Currently, the most obvious choice for Republicans to run against Shapiro is Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who just broke Shapiro’s record for the most votes ever received in a statewide row office election. She is term-limited in her current position as the state’s top fiscal administrator, and was elected last month to a second four-year term.

But who else will Republicans size up as possible foils to Shapiro? And will any of 2022’s unsuccessful candidates throw their hats in the ring again?

Are Democrats regrouping or still in mourning?

Pennsylvania’s Democrats have no choice but to rethink how they communicate with voters, after disastrous losses last month.

The Philadelphia Democratic Party started a nasty feud with Harris’ campaign after her loss that culminated in a senior Harris campaign adviser calling for city party Chairman Bob Brady to resign. (Brady and his allies have said he’s not going anywhere, and said he is not responsible for a nationwide rightward shift.) And poor performances up and down the ballot statewide — excluding the Pennsylvania state House, where Democrats retained a narrow majority — mean there will likely need to be shakeups in state party leadership.

We’ll be watching to see if Democrats are focused on strategizing how they should move forward after bleeding working-class voters across racial and ethnic lines in the November election — or if they spend the weekend licking their wounds.

This weekend could provide a preview for the Democrats’ state committee meeting next month, where top leaders will reorganize and could potentially change state party leadership.

Republican celebrations — and potentially a Pa. Society without a Bob Casey

Republicans will certainly boast their big wins throughout the weekend. But none was more critical — and more impressive — than the GOP Sen.-elect Dave McCormick’s unseating of Casey.

That means this weekend may mark the first in decades without the presence of a member of the Casey family political dynasty. Casey’s Senate career stretched four presidencies, from George W. Bush through Joe Biden, a fellow Scranton native. His father, Bob Casey Sr., also had a long-spanning political career, serving as a state senator, auditor general, and eventually Pennsylvania’s governor.

We’ll look for how McCormick celebrates his win with his party, as well as if Casey shows up as a last hoorah.