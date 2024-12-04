Pa.’s political elite are going to the same hotel where UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was killed this morning

Pennsylvania’s political elite, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, are flocking to New York City this weekend to the same hotel where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot.

This weekend is the 126th Pennsylvania Society dinner at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, the annual getaway to New York City for Pennsylvania politicians and policymakers from both parties to spend time outside the politically divided state, where no one has home-field advantage.

The charity dinner benefitting scholarships for public high school students is preceded by more than a dozen events around Midtown Manhattan hosted by law firms, interest groups, and consultants.

Thompson was shot early Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Midtown and a manhunt is underway. Police said he was targeted by his attacker as Thompson was on his way to the health insurance giant’s annual investor conference.

“This morning, the Pennsylvania Society learned of the tragic event that took place outside of the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel, and is deeply saddened by the death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare,” said Heather Greenleaf, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Society. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Brian’s family, friends, and the UnitedHealthcare community for this unforeseeable loss and difficult time.”

Saturday’s Pennsylvania Society dinner will be held as planned, Greenleaf said. The event already had heightened security measures announced earlier this year, including bag restrictions. Organizers are in contact with the Hilton, its security team and the New York Police Department, she added.