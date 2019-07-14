After serving 10 years in prison that he had nearly hustled down to parole after just five years, Robb has been out since 2017 living somewhere near Pittsburgh. He hasn’t yet made good on a $130 million civil damages award he must pay the daughter he left motherless. He told his probation officer he wanted to go to Israel this summer. The state processed the request without telling anyone in his family — or prosecutors, or even his daughter’s lawyers — until it was almost too late.