Today, almost no one calls South Broad the Great Dark Way anymore, or Death Row, or Funeral Home Row, or any of the other macabre nicknames once visited upon the street. The 14 funeral homes are down to five, and most of the original florists that served them — including two others on the Vaccas’ block alone — are long gone, except for the Vaccas’ shop, the Petal Pusher, celebrating its golden anniversary this year.