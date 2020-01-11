It is the one word that, despite a stirring and deeply personal homily, Father Thomas More Garrett had studiously avoided saying at all. Perhaps, I wondered, the priest had done so to keep cancer’s harrowing echo as far from these wounded hearts as possible. Father Garrett called Mike a mentor; they had worked together in Washington before Garrett became a priest. He spoke of how, a few days ago, the former congressman had asked that he be by his side.