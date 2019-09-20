“It’s a great idea to have a great idea. But you need someone to second it,” said former Mayor Ron Riskie, a Class of ’66 graduate and a runner whom Staeger coached. Riskie, Strumpfer and fellow Woodbury High alum Rich Anastasi, Class of ’63, took the baton and ran with it, launching a campaign that attracted 48 donors and netted more than $5,000 for the bronze plaque. The early and enthusiastic support of Woodbury Board of Education member Elizabeth Mcilvaine was also crucial, said Riskie.