It’s become something of a refrain, at least in the white-collar world, as studies have linked worker happiness with productivity. For a certain class of workers in the tech and finance industry, those perks can seem abundant: unlimited paid time off and breast milk shipping, for instance. In the low-wage service sector, though, perks are fewer. And call centers, typically, are no exception. Breaks for service workers at call center giant Convergys, which has in the past overseen Comcast customer service, are timed to the second. Workers may not have paid sick leave unless they’re employed in states and cities that mandate it.