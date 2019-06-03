Piper’s days as chief of OPA are likely numbered; after City Council called for new leadership in the office and declined to approve his appointment to another term, Mayor Jim Kenney launched a search in February for his replacement. The search for a new chief assessor comes amid an unrelated but continued outcry from City Council members and residents over a 2019 reassessment that raised the median value of a single-family home by 10.5 percent. Values and corresponding tax bills are set to rise again in 2020 for thousands of homeowners.