It’s getting cold outside, which means it might be time to move the seasonal magic indoors. But with that being said, consider wearing a mask. Covid cases have increased 33% in the last two weeks and no one wants to spend the holiday sick in bed. Hopefully by now all your shopping is done and all that is left for you to do is enjoy the holiday. What better way to do that than with gingerbread houses and A Christmas Carol? And if you’re looking for your dose of history, we got that covered too.

Gingerbread Library

Take gingerbread houses to a whole new level by adding a splash of real life architecture to the mix. Make your own gingerbread replica of the Parkway Central Library and learn basic piping and decorating techniques from members of The Center for Architecture and Design.

For $15, the materials for the workshop will be covered and all other proceedswill go to the library’s neighborhood engagement, Literacy’s Center, and English language learning programs.

💵 $15, 📅 Dec. 20, ⌚ 6 p.m., 📍1901 Vine St., 🌐 freelibrary.org

Winter Break at the American Revolution Museum

Can you imagine getting through winter without your 21st century comforts? Winter Break at the Museum offers crafts, workshops, and takes you through the experience of how people made it past winter during revolutionary times. The week-long event kicks off on Dec. 26, with an 18th-century baroque folk music performance. And, if you have any new or gently used toys to donate, you can do so as the museum.

💵 $21 Adults, $13 children, 📅 Dec.26-31, ⌚Depends on the activity,📍101 South Third St., 🌐amrevmuseum.org

Macy’s Dickens Village

Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future await you at Dickens Village. This attraction brings Charles Dickens’ story, A Christmas Carol, to life for people of all ages. Enjoy the tale and stroll through the Victorian village set in Macy’s. Admission is free, but you have to reserve a spot. If you want to check it out, but don’t want to wait too long for a spot, Monday through Thursday are the least busy days.

💵 Free📅 Open until Dec.31 ⌚ Choose a time slot📍21300 Market St. (3th floor of Macy’s), 🌐macys.com (reserve a spot).