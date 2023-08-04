Introducing: The Community Tour from The Inquirer’s Communities and Engagement Team

Hosted by Sabrina Iglesias, an editor on The Inquirer’s Communities and Engagement team, this series gives Philadelphians a peek inside the lives of folks who comprise Philly’s many communities and the things that define them. Iglesias has found community all across the city, from an alley near The Theatre of Living Arts to Taller Puertorriqueño in Fairhill.

“We’re asking Philadelphians to take us on tour to the places where they found community,” Iglesias said in the series’ intro video. “We’re looking for all different types of folks from rappers to Southwest Philly residents to drag performers. If you want to show off your community, we want to hear from you.”

Want to take us to the place you found community in Philly? Email siglesias@inquirer.com with COMMUNITY in the subject line.