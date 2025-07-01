No trash pickup? Here’s how to compost in Philadelphia instead

With Philadelphia city workers on strike, trash pickup has been suspended — and food waste is piling up fast. If you’re trying to avoid smells, flies, and overflowing bins, composting can help cut down your garbage load while doing something good for the planet.

Philly doesn’t offer citywide compost pickup, but there are plenty of options — including local drop-off sites and home collection services that provide a sealed bin and do most of the dirty work for you. Here’s how to compost during the strike, what you can (and can’t) toss in your bin, and where to bring your scraps until city trash service resumes.

What can you compost right now to cut down on trash?

These items are compostable at home and accepted by most services:

Fruit and vegetable peels and cores Coffee grounds and filters Tea bags (paper only) Eggshells Stale bread, rice, and grains Nutshells Flowers and houseplant trimmings Brown paper bags, napkins, and paper towels Dryer lint, pet hair, and human hair (as long as untreated) Fireplace ash (cold and wood-only)

Avoid adding these at home — and check your service’s rules:

Meat, bones, or seafood (some services still don’t take them) Dairy (only some services accept) Cooking oils and grease Pet waste or cat litter “Compostable” plastics and wipes Charcoal or coal ash Glossy, coated, or painted paper Chemically treated yard waste

📍 Where to drop off your compost in Philly

You can also drop off compost at designated sites throughout the city — but access varies by location. Some are public, some are for garden members only, and some are school-specific. Always check hours and rules before you go.

Public drop-off sites

📍 34 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, 🌐 momsorganicmarket.com, 🕒 Open daily, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.,💡 Free and open to the public. Bring scraps in a compostable bag or reusable container (no plastic).

Liberty Lands Garden

📍 913 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, 🌐 Facebook, 📧 nolibscompost@gmail.com, 🕒 Public drop-off every Saturday at 11 a.m.

Restricted Members-Only Drop-Off Sites

Want pickup service? These Philly compost companies will handle it for you

Want someone to deal with your scraps? These companies offer home pickup — you get a sealed 5-gallon bucket, and they come by weekly or every other week, depending on your plan. Great for rowhomes and apartments.

💰 $21/month for weekly pickup ✅ Accepts: Fruits, vegetables, eggs and shells, dairy, pasta, bread, coffee grounds, tea bags, rice, grains, soiled cardboard and napkins, fireplace ash, pet hair, untreated houseplants ❌ Does not accept: Meat, bones, pet waste, compostable wipes, plastic-feeling “biodegradable” containers, charcoal ash 📆 Pickup Day: After 9 p.m. once a week; varies by neighborhood 🌐 bennettcompost.com

💰 $21/month for weekly pickup (or choose biweekly for a lower cost) ✅ Accepts: Food scraps, cut flowers, pencil shavings, tofu, paper towels and napkins, corncobs, untreated pet hair and dead plants, olive pits, used matches, rolling papers ❌ Does not accept: Compostable plastic kitchenware or sugarcane-based containers, anything that looks or feels like plastic 📆 Pickup Day: Weekly or biweekly based on your selected plan 🌐 circlecompost.com

Suburban compost pickup options

If you’re outside Philly proper:

Mother Compost (Main Line & nearby suburbs)

💰 $26–$40/month depending on number of buckets and pickup plan ✅ Accepts: Food scraps, dryer lint, cut flowers, napkins, egg shells ❌ No meat or large yard waste 🌐 mothercompost.com

Kitchen Harvest

💰 $18/month 📆 Pickup every other week ✅ Accepts: Cereal, bread, straw, plant trimmings, grains, produce scraps 🌐 mykitchenharvest.com

Back to Earth Compost Crew

💰 $20/month (1 bucket), $27/month (2 buckets) 📆 Pickup every other week ✅ Accepts: Over 20 food and household items ❌ No rubber bands, twist ties, junk mail, meat, or plastic 🌐 backtoearthcompost.com

Want to compost at home instead?

If you’ve got the space, you can manage composting yourself. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends storing scraps in a sealed container (or freezing them) until you’re ready to build your pile outside. Use the “lasagna” method — alternate layers of greens (wet food waste) and browns (paper, leaves, cardboard) to promote balance and air flow. Your compost pile should heat up to around 140°F to break down materials effectively.

Michelle Myers contributed to this report.