Philly DC 33 strike: Where to drop off your trash and recycling

Philadelphia garbage collection is among the services impacted by DC 33's strike. Read more

Thousands of city workers in Philadelphia went on strike shortly after midnight Tuesday, a move that threatens to disrupt a number of municipal services.

One service already being impacted by AFSCME District Council 33’s strike is garbage and recycling collection.

Advertisement

Even before workers hit the picket line, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced trash collection would be put on hold and called on residents not to place their garbage on the sidewalk for curbside collection.

» READ MORE: Philly worker strike: Live updates and latest developments

Instead, residents are being asked to bring their garbage to one of 63 drop-off sites the city has set up in preparation for Tuesday’s strike. There are also six sanitation convenience centers, which will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The city says residents can bring up to eight bags of trash on their given collection day to a drop-off site, which will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“This is extremely important,” Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green, said at a news conference Monday. “We cannot be overwhelmed with the amount of trash at each site by bringing it on any day.”

As for recycling, the city is asking residents to hold their recyclable materials “as long as possible” due to the strike. Recyclable materials must be brought to one of the city’s sanitation convenience centers.

Here is a map of the garbage drop-off sites. The city also has a tool to help find the nearest drop-off site:

Here is a full list of the sites provided by the city: