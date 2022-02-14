The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District called an emergency virtual day for Conestoga High School Monday due to concerns about student safety amid contentious debate over masking.

“It has been our goal throughout the school year to prioritize in-person instruction and we are disappointed that the topic of masking and resulting incivility of some has compromised our ability to safely operate school tomorrow,” the district said in a statement Sunday.

The district cited “threatening statements directed toward other students, including racist and homophobic slurs and insults,” and said it was working with police.

The Chester County district continues to require masking in schools, an issue that has grown more heated in recent weeks as omicron cases fall and some schools have moved to make masking optional.

Some Conestoga students participated in a walkout protesting mask requirements Friday, while “pro-mask and pro-science students” had planned a sit-in for Monday, according to the high school’s student newspaper, The Spoke.

