Loud fireworks explosions have been the soundtrack of Philadelphia’s streets since late spring — and many residents are furious.
Jean Gajary, a Mount Airy resident, said her dog, a rat terrier named Tres, has been terrorized by the incessant explosions. After she posted about Tres on her neighborhood Nextdoor website, she heard from hundreds of people who felt the same way.
“We have veterans in our city with PTSD that’s getting triggered night after night from the fireworks. People are frightened — they don’t know if they’re hearing fireworks or gunshots,” she said. Young kids have also been scared, and medical workers have told her they haven’t been able to sleep.
“Sometimes it feels like we live in a war zone,” she said during a virtual news conference Thursday.
Between May 29 and June 29, Philadelphia police fielded 8,526 complaints about fireworks. Although the number of complaints has dwindled over the last month, residents express concern there could be a surge over the Labor Day weekend.
Gajary and another Mount Airy resident, Darlene Temple, founded the Stop Philly Fireworks group, which is asking the state legislature to give them some relief.
The complaints have prompted elected officials to act.
State Rep. Peter Schweyer (D., Lehigh) and State Sen. Judith Schwank (D., Berks) have introduced bills seeking to repeal the 2017 law that allowed the sale and use of more powerful fireworks in Pennsylvania.
In Philadelphia, City Councilmember Cindy Bass has persuaded retailers, including Target, Acme, Fresh Grocer, and ShopRite, to stop selling fireworks, she said during the news conference. She also introduced a Council resolution urging the state legislature to again outlaw consumer fireworks such as Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.
Many times, even though fireworks may have been bought legally, they are being set off illegally in Philadelphia, State Sen. Christine Tartaglione and State Rep. Joe Hohenstein, both Democrats from the city, said. The Philadelphia Fire Code prohibits the use of consumer fireworks within 150 feet of occupied structures, as does the 2017 state law.
Police “have the unenviable task” of “chasing after a ghost” to find people who have set off fireworks illegally because they are usually gone when officers arrive, Hohenstein said.
Police have been inundated — dealing not only with calls about fireworks, but daily gun violence in the city, the coronavirus pandemic, and the opioid epidemic, said Philadelphia Police Captain Pedro Rosario of the 24th District, which includes parts of Port Richmond, Kensington, and Juniata Park.
“It’s incredibly difficult to cope with the scale of how to enforce this,” Rosario said. “Officers are overwhelmed already.”
In his district there have been more than 2,400 calls about nuisance fireworks since May 29. “Traditionally, around this time, the [police] bomb squad would have confiscated roughly 100 pounds of [used fireworks] material,” he said. “For 2020, we’re over 1.5 tons of material.”