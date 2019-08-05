I more than successfully navigated my way through char siu chicken, a savory-sweet preparation that seamlessly translates for the summer grill. The sizzling rice crepes, filled with leftover protein from the amazing rice noodle salad bowl recipe, plus mushrooms and bean sprouts, made my doubtful teen a believer. And I was ridiculously proud of my gingery wontons that both looked and tasted picture-perfect. Every dish I tackled worked out so well I felt giddy. The umami garlic noodles have become a repeat weeknight favorite, as has the chicken, lemongrass, and sweet potato curry. Vietnamese Food Any Day has inspired me to keep jars of homemade Nuoc Cham dipping sauce and any day Viet pickle in the fridge to add a bit of Vietnam to my every day, any day meals.