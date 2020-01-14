In that instant, the mourners — already burdened with their own sorrow — felt the agony of a mother outliving her son, and their melancholy seemed to redouble: Aunts and cousins wept harder, and veterans who’d lived in the same sand and blood that had consumed Hadley teared up, then looked away to some distant spot beyond the cemetery’s rows of white, identical gravestones that mark, in endless repetition, the final resting places of American warriors.