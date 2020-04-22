General Manager Dave Masarik (left) and Riticia Augusty, a physician's assistant at a Bronx hospital, observe social distancing as they say goodbye. Augusty was about to drive the 32’ Freedom Elite motorhome, on loan free of charge from the Philadelphia South Clarksboro KOA Campground in South Jersey, back to her home on Staten Island. The campground, along with several other KOAs across the country, has partnered with RVs4MDs, which provides free housing for medical personnel amid the coronavirus crisis. Select KOA campgrounds throughout North America will be offering free RV use for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are looking for alternate accommodations to avoid exposing their families