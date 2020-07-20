He has been most struck by the “extraordinary” variety in the way the coronavirus affects infected people. Roughly 20% to 45% have no symptoms, but the disease can also lead to serious illness with long-term impact and to death. Among identified cases, he said 81% of people have mild to moderate disease, 14% have severe symptoms, 5% need critical care and 2.4% die. When you consider how many people likely are not identified as cases because they lack symptoms, he estimated that the fatality rate is 1% or less.