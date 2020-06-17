Joe Biden took his plan for reopening the economy to Delaware County on Wednesday, casting President Donald Trump as a reckless leader without a plan for containing the coronavirus or safely managing recovery.
Biden met with four business owners at Carlette’s Hideaway, a soulfood restaurant and bar in Yeadon, before heading to Darby for a scheduled speech at the municipal building there.
Standing in front of an American flag and at a podium that said “Reopen Right. Safer and Stronger,” Biden laid out his eight-part plan for reopening, which he first launched from an event in West Philadelphia last week.
Biden said Trump and vice president Mike Pence had started declaring victory over the virus, as cases which are still spiking in some states.
“Donald Trump wants to style himself as a war time president against this invisible enemy..unlike any other wartime leader he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership,”Biden said. “Now he’s just flat surrendering the fight, instead of leading the charge to defeat the virus he just basically waved a white flag and has retreated.”
He said the president has scaled back COVID-19 task force meetings, has pushed “dangerous dis-proven drugs” and refuses to wear a mask, “failing the most basic test of leadership.”
Businesses, Biden said, have no federal guidance on how to reopen safely and there’s been no transparency over the distribution of recovery funds to businesses.
“How many cronies got bailouts?” he asked, his voice rising. “How many donors? How many big businesses that didn’t need it?”
It was Biden’s third visit to the Philadelphia region in three weeks and his first to Delaware County since declaring his candidacy. The county has shifted more Democratic in recent years; the party took all five county council seats last year in a wave that spread across Philadelphia’s collar counties. Just how blue the suburbs vote could have a big impact on who wins the state.
Trump’s campaign has been blasting Biden for what they call a light campaign schedule in mostly controlled environments. The former vice president resumed in-person campaigning several weeks ago, with small events in which attendees wear masks and practice social distancing and where only a small group of press is allowed inside.
“This is obviously a tactic to help him avoid errors and embarrassing, lost trains of thought, while also conveniently preventing the press corps from asking him any questions in person,” said Tim Murtaugh, Communications Director for the campaign in a statement sent out before Biden’s appearance.
Trump, meanwhile, has reentered the campaign scene on a much larger scale. A rally is set for this weekend in Tulsa, and attendees had to sign disclosures saying they would not sue if they contract the virus there. The Trump campaign seized on the name of the bar Biden visited in Yeadon — The HideAway — to crack jokes at him being “Hidin Biden”
Sitting at a table at the Hide Away’s outdoor patio, Biden spent a lot of time listening to the business owners talk about how they’ve struggled during the pandemic. Scott Robinson, who owns a catering business in Swathmore, Occasionally Yours, told Biden he voted for Trump in 2016 but had lost faith in the president. Robinson said he’s found Trump’s response to the coronavirus particularly troubling as a small business owner who wants more guidance from the federal government.
“At some point instead of being a day trader if our president had stood up and told the American public exactly what they knew when they knew it,” the virus may have not hit the country so hard, Robinson said. His business lost $13,000 in just one weekend when things shut down in March.
“I felt he didn’t do any long range planning. Anything we’ve done has been reactive thing,” he said.
Biden spent most of the time listening to business owners. Carlette Brooks, who owns the Hide Away with her husband Kenny, told Biden about how her mother, who she hadn’t seen since March, died recently. Only ten people could attend the service. On top of that the business was hit hard.
“My mother would have never ever thought that I would be where I am right now and she would have been so proud of me,” Brooks said through tears. “It’s just still early and I don’t know how to mourn I dunno what to do. It’s really hard.”
Biden told Brooks he knew the pain of losing a mother. He told her in time, the memories would make her smile more than they would make her cry.
Later during Biden’s speech in Darby he laid out his eight-part plan for reopening the economy, which he debuted in a West Philadelphia visit last week.
“This isn’t a debate about whether we reopen,” Biden said. “It’s about how we make reopening work for everyone.”
“Folks in communities like Darby Borough and Yeadon - Donald Trump thinks he puts his head in the sound the American People will too. it doesn’t work that way,” Biden said. “Not when workers are weighed down with worries abou ttheir safety or what happens if they get sick.
He and Trump have had near opposite reactions to the crisis. Biden wears a mask at public events and has a detailed plan for reopening that involves guaranteed paid sick leave for people with the virus, federally funded testing and PPE for employees who must go back to work, along with a public health corps of civil servants dedicated to contact tracing.
Trump has pledged the country will not close again even if there is a resurgence of the virus. He’s pushing to speed up the timeline for a vaccine in hopes that an economic recovery takes places sooner rather than later. Vice President Mike Pence has twice told Americans there will be no second wave of the virus. Trump’s standing in the polls has lagged during the crisis. And his campaign has tried to focus on other issues, such as claiming Biden supports defunding the police. (Biden supports overhauls and reform of policing to combat internal racism but not defunding departments).