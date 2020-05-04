On homegoings and black funeral traditions

For Terry Funeral Home in West Philadelphia, homegoings are the most popular type of service. During enslavement in the U.S., gatherings among enslaved people were restricted. Homegoings were among rare instances that some enslavers allowed black people to come together. Homegoings, which are held across denominations in the black church, celebrate the person’s life and that their spirit has made it back home. These services are often filled with jubilation and music.

Black mutual aid societies, many run through churches and clubs, made providing burial insurance a core mission in the 19th century. University of Missouri-Columbia professor Tashel Bordere said black funeral homes, “grew out of this need to take properly take care of black bodies and to make sure that they are represented in a way that is meaningful, and that produces solace for families who come in to see or have their final moments.”

Outside of funerals, black communities often memorialize through art and material culture. Consider the shrines that neighborhoods build when a life is lost, memorial tags and medallions that bear loved ones’ faces, memorial tattoos, or the RIP murals that adorn many walls in Philadelphia. Some black mourners order life-size cut-out portraits of the ones who transition.

“So, how do we keep these going?” Bordere posed. “How do we continue producing these things that meant something for us in a way that still feels very visible for us even in whether there's an audience or not?”

Here are Bordere’s recommendations maintaining black memorial traditions during the pandemic: