Indeed, an absence of targeted and temporary liability protections, solely for those adhering to safety guidelines, have left medical personnel, businesses, nonprofits, schools and others vulnerable. Across the Commonwealth, there are already reports of lawsuits against businesses, some of which have been filed simply because an employee has asked a customer to put on a mask in accordance with the Wolf administration’s orders. A quick online search or glance at TV shows plaintiffs' lawyers already investing in a campaign to target businesses with COVID-related ligation, and data backs this up. According to a Deep Root analysis of KANTAR ad occurrence data, the law firm of Morgan and Morgan has targeted the Philadelphia media market heavily in its advertising seeking COVID related cases. So far in 2020, Morgan and Morgan has spent nearly three quarters of a million dollars in Philadelphia advertising and has the highest level of viewer impressions of any law firm.