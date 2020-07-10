Droves of customers at the King of Prussia Mall on a busy day this week also donned their masks like chinstraps. Others kept their masks below their noses. Several wore no masks at all as they window-shopped, scrolled through their phones, or talked at the 2.7 million-square-foot mall on a sunny Tuesday, the same day Pennsylvania health officials reported 995 new cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth — the highest number in one day since May 10. The number ticked slightly down the next day with 849 cases, and to 719 on Thursday.