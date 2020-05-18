If you’re constantly messing with the mask because it doesn’t stay on properly — it keeps slipping off your nose, say, or popping over your chin — you might need to make some changes to the mask itself, such as sewing on a piece of adjustable metal that can sit on your nose. Make sure you have masks that fit you properly: Does the mask need to be a different size? Would a different style better fit your face? Are ear loops or ties better?