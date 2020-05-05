In cities across the country, data shows that COVID-19 is hitting communities of color at a disproportionately higher rate. In Philadelphia, more than half the city’s coronavirus deaths have been among African Americans, though they account for only about 40% of the city’s population. In New Jersey, the full demographic information for coronavirus cases has not yet been tracked, but early data indicate that Hispanic residents make up about 29% of the state’s cases despite accounting for about 20% of the population.