But numbers in Camden show a higher percentage of younger people testing positive compared with the rest of Camden County. In Camden, 50% of the positive cases are people in their 20s to 40s, compared with 43% for the rest of the county. And just 9% of those in the city with the coronavirus are in their 70s or older, compared with 19% for the rest of the county. Of the 44 new cases announced Sunday, 34 were under the age of 60, including one teenager.