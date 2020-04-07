The Passover Seder table in the dining room of the Judaica-filled home of Phyllis and Michael Levy. There are many Haggadot (Passover prayer books), including a Russian version of their favorite (left- with Leonard Baskin drawings) from when they hosted a family from the former Soviet Union. Also a seder plate (center) from Phyllis' mother and a serving plate (right) from Michael's Bubbe - grandmother, Bubbe - grandmother - given to the couple as an engagement present (it is usually used for the brisket).