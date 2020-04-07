This Passover, Jewish families around the country are converting to virtual seders due to the pandemic. For those celebrating in the Delaware Valley, we want see how you conducted yours. Our goal is to share images and stories from virtual seders in a Friday story.
If you’d like to share thoughts on your experience and screenshots from your virtual Seder, please fill out this Google form and email your screenshots to cowens@inquirer.com. We will be accepting submissions until 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9.