If you want to become a medical marijuana patient in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus pandemic, you can. And you can now do it from the comfort of your own home.
That’s thanks to some temporarily relaxed regulations that Gov. Tom Wolf instituted under the state’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency last month. Among other changes, physicians registered with Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program can now certify new patients, and re-certify existing ones, by doing a remote consultation over video conferencing, or with a phone call.
Before the pandemic, patients had to be certified for a medical marijuana card by meeting with a registered doctor in person. But that requirement has been suspended as long as Gov. Wolf’s disaster proclamation is in effect.
In New Jersey, the Department of Health announced a similar solution for its medical marijuana program last month. The state’s Alternative Treatment Centers now are not required to conduct in-person consultations for new patients unless requested, and consultations can be done over the phone, the NJDOH said in an online statement.
But how do you go about getting certified for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania right now, and what is the process like? Here is what you need to know:
You have to have at least one of the 23 qualifying medical conditions listed by the PADOH eligible to participate in the commonwealth’s medical marijuana program. Conditions on the list include anxiety disorders, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
You’ll also need to be able to provide documentation of your diagnosis, as “patient records must be reviewed and evaluated” by a participating physician, the PADOH says online. You can get records can be obtained through your healthcare providers’ online portal, or by getting in contact with them directly.
“A copy of their last office note, an after-visit summary, [or] a print-out list of their diagnoses” would be helpful, Dr. Jennifer Minkovich, a Philadelphia-area physician who is offering remote consultations, says. “Really, anything from their healthcare provider that simply states their name and diagnosis would be sufficient.”
If you have a qualifying condition, you can register for the medical marijuana program online by creating a profile on the PADOH’s Medical Marijuana Registry.
You’ll need to provide your name, address, and contact information, and have to have a state-issued driver’s license of identification card. Address information is particularly important, and must be entered exactly as it appears on your state ID, Minkovich notes.
“Be meticulous,” she says.
Remote consultations are allowed, but there isn’t an official list of registered doctors who are offering the service. The PADOH, however, does provide a list of Pennsylvania physicians who are registered with the program generally.
“New patients should look at the list on our website and find a registered physician, and then call to determine if a remote consultation is available,” PADOH press secretary Nate Wardle says.
Consultations are often not covered by insurance, so you will have to pay for it out of pocket. New certifications usually cost between $125 and $199, and takes about 15 to 30 minutes.
Some organizations are also holding “certification events,” where they are doing individual consultations with a batch of patients on a particular day. The PADOH, however, “supports individuals working with their physician, or a physician on the certified practitioner list," Wardle says.
The Pittsburgh-based All Life Advanced Care Centers for example, has a form online where patients can sign up for a consultation and become certified, should they have a qualifying condition, president Carla Mader says. That group, she adds, has been doing consultations remotely with several contracted physicians since late March, and also walks patients through the registration process.
In-person consultations for a medical marijuana card, meanwhile, are still allowed, but the PADOH recommends going the remote route. As Wardle says, the department is “urging an increased use of telemedicine across the board, including outside the medical marijuana program.”
Remote consultations are “not much different than traditional office visits” for a medical marijuana certification, Minkovich says — other than the fact that the you and the doctor are not in the same room.
“Traditional office visits consist of discussion, and a physical exam is not required,” she adds. A virtual appointment is similar.
While the process varies slightly depending on the practitioner, many will discuss your medical history, provide an overview of the state’s medical marijuana program, and speak about what to expect when visiting a dispensary.
Once you get certified, you can log into your Medical Marijuana Registry account and pay for your medical marijuana card. That fee runs $50, but if you’re on a program like Medicaid and WIC, you could get that refunded.
The state’s medical marijuana program says it’s not aware of any delays in patients getting their cards, the PADOH’s Wardle said. So you should get your card in the mail within seven to 10 days.
Once you get your medical marijuana card in the mail, you can make a purchase at a dispensary. There’s a list of approved dispensaries, which are considered essential businesses, on the PADOH website.
Pennsylvania dispensaries are also operating a little differently now. Many have added curbside pickup and adopted cashless transactions. Some are even operating drive-thrus, or begun de facto home delivery, as the Inquirer reported this week.
“This allows us to have a low- to no-contact service that will increase social distancing and lower the chance of COVID-19 spreading,” Mike Badey, CEO of dispensary chain Keystone, told the Inquirer last month.