Philadelphia’s police union has agreed to a one-year contract extension, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
John McNesby, president of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police, on Sunday evening posted details of the extension on Facebook.
“With the economy, stock market and general fund taking severe dives, I approached the city to possibly extend our contract by one year,” McNesby wrote. “The way things were looking, we wouldn’t be able to present any testimony for months and if we were to receive a new deal it probably would not be very favorable.”
Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said the contract extension would be discussed at the mayor’s daily 1 p.m. news conference updating coronavirus conditions in the city.
McNesby did not immediately respond to requests for comment. His Facebook post said the union and city officials hammered out the new deal over the weekend, a shift in tone from three years ago when the FOP contract expired in June and a new deal was not reached until August.
The contract extension gives Philadelphia’s 6,300 police officers a 2.5% pay increase May 1, followed by a $750 signing bonus July 1.
A smaller group of deputies represented by the FOP in the Sheriff’s Office get a 2.25% percent increase and a $400 bonus.
The extension makes no changes to pension provisions, medical coverage, or residency requirements for police officers.
“This will give us a year for the economy to recover and give us a clearer picture on what we will be dealing with,” McNesby wrote on Facebook, thanking Kenney’s administration for working on the extension.
The city and FOP previously agreed to a three-year deal in August 2017 for a contract that had expired two months earlier. That contract, which included raises of about 3% in each year, cost the city $245 million.