For a virus-shaken public, reengaging in old habits may not come easily. Of foremost concern, arguably, is that germ transferring ritual known as the handshake. Our five-digit appendages, after all, touch our faces all the time (as has become abundantly clear when asked not to), get used to blow our nose, suppress sneezes (when the elbow protocol is forgotten), and clean ourselves in the bathroom. Despite the custom’s ancient history and cultural significance in America, the handshake may be seeing its time come and gone, like the hat tip.