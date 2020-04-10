A gas station worker in the city’s Frankford section was shot and wounded late Thursday night after confronting a small group of men wearing blue surgical masks, police said Friday.
The 20-year-old clerk was shot in the stomach about 11:10 p.m. outside the Lukoil station on the 4800 block of Tacony Street. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, and remained there in stable condition.
A witness told police the worker was confronting three men acting suspicious outside the station’s store when he was shot, according to Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of Northeast Detectives.
Rosenbaum said police were still trying to determine a motive, how many men were in the group, and how many had guns and wore surgical masks, commonly seen now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police have not yet been able to speak to the victim and are trying to obtain video from the store, he said.
“Bad guys usually wore masks, anyway,” Rosenbaum said. Still, he said, “the whole coronavirus thing is making our jobs harder in identifying suspects.”