Lackey, who lives in Logan, saw her grandson, who has a learning disability, struggling in his class of 36 people. Now, she sees him lagging further behind, academically and socially, and she doesn’t know how to help. When a box of sixth-grade math assignments arrived, both she and her grandson were mystified as to where to begin. “This is very serious in that it’s a continued gap in an education that was already full of gaps. How will that be addressed?”