“Despite continued massive layoffs, the reopening is working as millions of jobs have come back,” Joel Naroff, president and founder of Naroff Economic Advisors in Bucks County, wrote Thursday. “That said, we need to put things into perspective. In May and June, firms have added back 7.5 million workers, which is phenomenal. However, that is only one-third the 22.2 million jobs that were lost in March and April, so we still have a very long way to go.”