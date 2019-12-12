Former Eagles running back Correll Buckhalter, along with nine other former NFL players, are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to defraud a health care program created to benefit retired players, the Justice Department said in court documents.
The group of players charged also includes Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Ceandris Brown, James Butler, Frederick Bennett, Etric Pruitt, and Buckhalter, according to the federal charges made public Wednesday in the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The Department said it intends to also charge former NFL wide receivers Joe Horn and Reche Caldwell with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the Washington Post reported.
In this scheme, which the Justice Department alleged lasted from about July 2017 and through December 2018, Buckhalter is accused of playing a central role. Working with former Redskins/49ers cornerback Rogers and others, he would offer to submit fake claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan — the health care program for former players — in exchange for kickbacks and bribes that were up to $6,000 or more per claim, according to court documents.
Buckhalter and his co-conspirators, prosecutors allege, would then collect Social Security numbers, mailing addresses, CIGNA identification numbers, and date of births in order to submit fraudulent claims for expensive medical equipment like cryotherapy machines.
The fraudulent claims were detailed, describing the purchases along with an invoice claiming the medical equipment was sold to the person whose name was on the form. There was also a letter and prescription from a medical provider.
These claims were submitted around the country via fax to Lexington, Ky., and reviewed by CIGNA employees in Lackawanna County, Pa., the documents say.
Once the submissions were complete, prosecutors allege, Buckhalter pretended to be the person named on the form in order to check the status of the reimbursement.
For a while, it worked, and the health plan paid more than $900,000 for the claims Buckhalter and his co-conspirators submitted, according to court documents.
Buckhalter played seven seasons in the NFL, the first five with the Eagles, who drafted him in 2001 in the fourth round out of Nebraska.
Buckhalter, who played behind Duce Staley and Brian Westbrook for most of his time with the Eagles, accumulated 3,085 total yards from scrimmage — 4,354 for his career — and 22 total touchdowns over five Eagles seasons between 2001 and 2008. He missed the 2002, 2004, and 2005 seasons because of knee injuries.
Buckhalter finished his career with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010 before they released him.
